IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in February

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 440,600 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 499,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGIFF opened at $30.01 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

