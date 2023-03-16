Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,082,200 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Iida Group Stock Performance

ANTOF stock opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.62. Iida Group has a 1-year low of C$14.63 and a 1-year high of C$15.62.

About Iida Group

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

