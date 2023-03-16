IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.5 days.

IMCD Stock Performance

Shares of IMDZF stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $159.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.14 and a 12-month high of $177.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $142.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About IMCD

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

