IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $158.00. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IMCD in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.48.
IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.
