ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.46. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 338,035 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 309,550 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

