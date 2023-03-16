IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases Shares of 10,319 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 819.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.72. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.