Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $74.67. 1,380,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,787. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.