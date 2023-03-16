Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

