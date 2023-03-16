Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $899,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of PANW traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,506.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,379,562. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

