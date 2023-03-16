Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 359 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Shell were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 6,081,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,042. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

