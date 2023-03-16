Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,088 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.25. 40,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.91.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

