Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 460 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 419,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,035. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

