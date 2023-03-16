Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $8.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.