Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $1.09 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,905,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after buying an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $461.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,873. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

