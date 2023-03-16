Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $345,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

