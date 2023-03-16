Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 77,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Ball comprises about 2.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 328,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.