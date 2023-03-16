Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,764,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,416 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $6.85.
INFN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Infinera by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
