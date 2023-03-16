Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,764,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,416 shares.The stock last traded at $7.68 and had previously closed at $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Infinera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Infinera by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

