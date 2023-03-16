Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.24.
About Infinya
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
