Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,146. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

