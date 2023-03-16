Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,146. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Further Reading

