Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Up 8.5% in February

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBXGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

INBX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 388,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $982.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.96. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

