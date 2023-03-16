InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $34,814,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

InMode Company Profile

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. 860,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. InMode has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

