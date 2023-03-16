Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

