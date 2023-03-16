Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innospec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,107.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,248,910.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,116,844.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,159 shares of company stock worth $232,629 and have sold 51,444 shares worth $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.