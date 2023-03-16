Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 44,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

