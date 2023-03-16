Innovid’s (CTV) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Innovid to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of Innovid stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Innovid has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.36.

Insider Activity at Innovid

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

In related news, CEO Zvika Netter sold 83,260 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $99,079.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,720,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,672.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 112,172 shares of company stock worth $133,340 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

