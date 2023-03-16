Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Purchases $25,041.00 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider John E. Sagartz purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $25,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 692,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,950.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NOTV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 522,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,007. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
