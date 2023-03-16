InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPO. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

IPO traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.47. 352,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,697. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.69.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.