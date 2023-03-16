Insider Buying: Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) CFO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) CFO Alan Villalon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 67,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $342.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRS. Hovde Group cut shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

