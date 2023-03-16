Insider Buying: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
BXMT stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
