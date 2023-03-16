Insider Buying: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) CFO Purchases $495,100.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.