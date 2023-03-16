Insider Buying: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Articles
