Insider Buying: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

About Enovix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1,985.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 1,469,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

