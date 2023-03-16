Insider Buying: Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Insider Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Rating) insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($24,223.03).

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

UKW traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,531. Greencoat UK Wind PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.40 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.39 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.93 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is presently 2,195.12%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.