Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Buys 700 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone purchased 700 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $18,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,415,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

