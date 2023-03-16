Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 2.8 %
OEC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 519,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.65.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.