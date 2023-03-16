Insider Buying: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 2.8 %

OEC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 519,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,663,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

