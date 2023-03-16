Insider Buying: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Acquires $62,422.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniela Mielke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Daniela Mielke acquired 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Daniela Mielke bought 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00.

Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of brokerages have commented on TBBK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after acquiring an additional 460,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,417,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,294,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.