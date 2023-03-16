Insider Buying: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) General Counsel Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) General Counsel Gregory K. Sigmon acquired 1,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $12,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,733.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Unifi Stock Performance
UFI opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unifi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unifi by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
