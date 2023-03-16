Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Purchases $53,400.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 0.3 %
William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of -0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts predict that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.
