Insider Buying: Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Insider Buys A$20,000.00 in Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).

Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan bought 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).

On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan bought 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).

Winton Land Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Winton Land Announces Dividend

Winton Land Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Winton Land’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

