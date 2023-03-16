Insider Selling: Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Insider Sells 2,640 Shares of Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) insider Darshak Sanghavi sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $22,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darshak Sanghavi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Darshak Sanghavi sold 3,202 shares of Babylon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $23,086.42.

NYSE BBLN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 59,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,619. Babylon Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $122.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Babylon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babylon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Babylon in the third quarter worth $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babylon by 886.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Babylon by 64.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Babylon by 312.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

