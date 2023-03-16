Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 348 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average is $321.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

