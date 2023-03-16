Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 14,251 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50.
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 1,020,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.
Institutional Trading of Hershey
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
