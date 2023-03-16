Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,852 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 135,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Willdan Group Trading Down 2.1 %

WLDN opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

