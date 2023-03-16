Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,852 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,852 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $46,744.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 135,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,961.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Willdan Group Trading Down 2.1 %
WLDN opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Willdan Group
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
Featured Stories
