Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 51 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.36. 923,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

