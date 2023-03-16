Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 177.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 72.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $216.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

