Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $218.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

