Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $270.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $233.30 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

