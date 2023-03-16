Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 400 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

