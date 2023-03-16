Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5 %

HON opened at $188.12 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

