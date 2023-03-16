Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $23,713,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in NetApp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 171,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $870,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.