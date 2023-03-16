Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 268 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.01. 90,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.15 and its 200 day moving average is $231.25.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

